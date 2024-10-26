BTS’ RM’s ‘LOST’ grabs two coveted awards at the UK Music Video Awards

BTS’ RM’s ‘Lost’ bags two prestigious awards at the 2024 UK Music Video Awards! Delighting the ARMY, the BTS sensation took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news with his fans. The lead track from RM’s latest solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ clinched the Best Production Design and Alternative Video International awards.

The 2024 UK Music Video Awards revealed the winners of the year on October 25. As the night celebrated the best of music, it recognised the K-pop idol’s music video for ‘Lost’ for its design and production. With this impressive feat, Kim Namjoon (RM) has become the first and only K-pop artist to grab two awards at the UK Music Video Awards.

INSTAGRAM — #RM (@.rkive) stories; Advertisement *Namjoon repostou o post do UK Music Video Awards sobre as premiações que ganhou com o MV de “LOST!” pic.twitter.com/BxoDK0jRCa — BTS Answer BR⁷ ⟭⟬ (@BTSAnswerBr) October 25, 2024



Aube Perrie has written and directed the music video of ‘Lost’. Audrey Kang, David H Lee, Hee Shin, Stephany Yujin, Natallia Bulynia, Tarsvinder Singh Sihra, Miji Yi, Yasamin Saadati and Kasra Nemati featured in the video alongside RM. Released on May 24, 2024, the track is the lead song from RM’s solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person.’ The captivating track is an embodiment of personal growth and development after going through the challenging phases of life. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the track are- “I thought that I was special and we would be together, but I’ve never been so wrong. Now I’m lost, lost, lost, lost.”

Also Read: Kim Young Dae and Lee Sun Bin in talks to lead drama ‘Let’s Go to the Moon’

Moreover, accompanying the introspective lyrics is a captivating video developed by an ace team including BTS’ RM. The video elevates the essence of the track with its symbolism and captivating visuals.

RM released his second solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ on May 24. The studio album featured eleven songs including- ‘Right People, Wrong Place,’ ‘Nuts,’ and ‘Out of Love.’ Moreover, other tracks of the album are ‘Domodachi,’ ‘? (Interlude)’, ‘Groin,’ Heaven,’ ‘Lost,’ Around the World in a Day,’ and ‘Come Back to Me.’

Also Read: Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ ft. Latto becomes the first Asian track with 2B Spotify streams

Meanwhile, upon release, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. Additionally, it entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 5. Moreover, six of its tracks made it into the top 10 of the Rap Digital Song Sales chart.