Haryana: PM slams Congress over Waqf property issue, reiterates his resolve for inclusive development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reiterated his government’s resolve to continue with the agenda of inclusive development and slammed the Congress for indulging in the politics of appeasement, noting that in 2013, just months before elections, the Congress amended the Waqf Act to appease its vote bank, elevating it above several Constitutional provisions.

On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the new terminal building of Hisar airport, a project worth over Rs 410 crore, and inaugurated multiple development projects in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.

Advertisement

Highlighting the significance of the day, he emphasised his government’s dual focus on enhancing connectivity, such as the newly launched flight route connecting Haryana to Ayodhya Dham, and promoting social justice and welfare for the poor.

Advertisement

He reiterated the vision of Viksit Haryana for Viksit Bharat, underscoring efforts to boost electricity production to support national development, particularly through initiatives like the PM Suryagarh Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to eliminate electricity bills via solar power. He also stressed his government’s commitment to empowering farmers and increasing agricultural productivity in Haryana.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised Dr Ambedkar’s life and ideals as central to the government’s 11-year journey, stating that their governance is rooted in empowering marginalised communities – the poor, tribal groups, women, and backward classes.

He noted that the number of airports increased from 74 (before 2014) to over 150, while 90 aerodromes have been connected with 600-plus operational routes, stressing the Centre’s focus on connectivity, poor welfare, and social justice.

He strongly criticised the Congress party for mistreating Dr Ambedkar, denying him electoral victories, and marginalising his legacy. In contrast, he cited his government’s achievements, like tap water coverage increased from 16 per cent to 80 per cent in rural households within 6–7 years.

The Prime Minister criticised Congress for not implementing the Uniform Civil Code and for misusing the Waqf Act for appeasement politics. He alleged that land mafias misused Waqf lands meant for poor Muslim communities, especially Pasmanda Muslims. He hailed recent amendments to the Waqf Act that prevent tribal land exploitation and ensure equitable access for the underprivileged.

In Yamunanagar, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects, praising the region’s cultural, historical, and industrial significance. He honoured the sacred land of Haryana, referring to sites like Maa Saraswati’s origin, Mantra Devi, Panchmukhi Hanuman Ji, and Kapalmochan Sahib.

Highlighting his government’s focus on manufacturing under initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ he introduced ‘Mission Manufacturing’, aimed at generating jobs for marginalised communities, upgrading industries, and boosting MSMEs. To support these goals, he announced the third unit of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar.

On electricity, Modi detailed progress since 2014, contrasting current improvements with past blackouts. India has nearly doubled its power generation capacity and now exports power. He announced plans to increase Haryana’s capacity from 16,000 MW to 24,000 MW, backed by initiatives like One Nation-One Grid, solar and nuclear energy expansion.

He highlighted the PM Suryagarh Muft Bijli Yojana, which encourages solar power adoption by households, enabling people to earn by selling surplus power. Over 1.25 crore people have registered nationwide, including lakhs from Haryana, with the solar sector creating jobs and MSME opportunities.

To support small industries, Modi outlined extensive measures, including pandemic-era financial assistance, redefinition of MSMEs for easier growth, launch of special credit cards, expansion of credit guarantee coverage, and achievements under Mudra Yojana, which has disbursed Rs 33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans, with over half going to SC, ST, and OBC beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister commended Haryana’s farmers for their contributions to national food security and shared that the state now procures 24 crops at MSP. Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have received over Rs 9,000 crore in claims, while Rs 6,500 crore has been disbursed under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He also highlighted the abolition of the colonial-era water tax, waiver of Rs 130 crore in dues, and the promotion of Gobardhan Yojana to convert organic waste into biogas. A new Gobardhan plant in Yamunanagar will save the municipal corporation Rs 3 crore annually and support sustainability and cleanliness goals.

PM Modi praised the Haryana government, especially Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, for eradicating corruption in job recruitment. He highlighted Haryana’s contribution to the armed forces and accused previous governments of misleading soldiers over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.