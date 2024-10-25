Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ ft. Latto becomes the first Asian track with 2B Spotify streams

BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ featuring Latto has a new milestone to boast! The track from Jungkook’s solo album ‘GOLDEN’ has become the first Asian track to amass two billion streams on Spotify. The album already garnered a global fanbase with its release, but now, ‘Seven’ has given the K-pop star a remarkable career milestone. Additionally, the track is the fastest song by an Asian and a K-pop act to cross the staggering mark.

Featuring catchy lyrics and groovy music, the pre-release track from ‘GOLDEN’ became an instant hit when it dropped on July 14, 2023. The track released in two versions, with the explicit version featuring American artist Latto. Meanwhile, the clean version featured only the K-pop sensation. The music video for the track starred Han So Hee of ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘My Name.’ Upon release, the track topped several coveted charts including the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy chorus and the electric music continue to find a place in K-pop enthusiasts’ playlists and the numbers are proof.

As on October 24, Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ featuring Latto has amassed a whopping 1,996,981,123 streams on Spotify. With this, the track is now the first Asian and K-pop song to reach this milestone in history. Notably, ‘Seven’ is the fourth fastest track in history to reach the staggering number. The historic feat comes soon after ‘Seven’ set another huge record. Just 3 weeks ago, the collaborative track became the most-streamed song by an Asian act. The feat even surpasses BTS’ chartbuster hit ‘Dynamite.’

Previously, on September 2, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘GOLDEN’, has been awarded the BRIT Silver Certification in the United Kingdom. The BPI bestows the Silver Certificate on albums once they reach 60,000 units sold. With this achievement, Jungkook became the first-ever Korean soloist to earn the Silver Certification for an album in the UK.

Jungkook made his debut with the globally celebrated K-pop boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. He debuted as a soloist with ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023 and quickly captivated K-pop fans worldwide. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service. Recently, the artist’s documentary ‘I AM STILL’ released worldwide, giving the ARMY a glimpse into the creation of ‘GOLDEN.’