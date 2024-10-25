Kim Young Dae and Lee Sun Bin in talks to lead drama ‘Let’s Go to the Moon’

Kim Young Dae is on a roll with back-to-back releases! This year, the actor led two popular titles- ‘No Gain No Love’ and ‘Perfect Family.’ Moving ahead, the South Korean heartthrob has the webtoon drama ‘Dear X’ in the pipeline. Now, the ‘Shooting Star’ actor has received an offer to lead a new drama with ‘Boyhood’ actress Lee Sun Bin.

On October 25, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Lee Sun Bin, Kim Young Dae, Ra Mi Ran, and Jo Ah Ram will star in MBC’s next, ‘Let’s Go to the Moon.’ Following the news, Young Dae’s agency, Outer Universe has confirmed that the actor has received the offer to lead the drama. Moreover, Ra Mi Ran and Jo Ah Ram’s agencies have also confirmed the receipt of the offer. However, there’s no news yet from Lee Sun Bin’s side.

Meanwhile, ‘Let’s Go to the Moon’ will follow the lives of young people. They are getting poorer even though they live in a world of abundance. The upcoming drama will discourse on socio-economic issues like unstable jobs, workplace injustices, and escalating household debts. The series will follow the lives of individuals with ordinary ambitions embarking on a herculean journey.

For the drama, Kim Young Dae has been offered the role of Ham Ji Woo. The character is the director of a Big Data Task Force team and is also known as “Professor Ham.” He is seemingly the prototype of a second-generation chaebol. Ji Woo has it all be it looks or skills. However, after meeting Jung Da Hae, his life takes a turn. He starts rediscovering his lost dreams and buried hopes.

Lee Sun Bin holds the offer to play Jung Da Hae. Da Hae is a non-regular employee in the marketing and PR team at Maron Confectionery. She struggles to better her hopeless and bleak life and is aims to reach for the moon.

On the other hand, the makers approached Ra Mi Ran and Jo Ah Ram to play Lee Sun Bin’s co-workers. They have offered Mi Ran the role of Kang Eun Sang, a non-regular employee in the management support team. Jo Ah Ram will likely play Kim Ji Song, a non-regular employee in the accounting team. While Eun Sang is always striving to make money due to a life-changing past incident, Ji Song lives by the motto, “Let your left hand spend what your right hand has earned.”