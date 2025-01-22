BTS’ Jimin maintains his strong footing in the Billboard 200 chart with MUSE

BTS’ Jimin released his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ back in July 2024. Despite being months since its release, the solo album continues to dominate listeners’ playlists. The K-pop sensation continues to achieve milestones with his smash hit album. Recently, the K-pop idol achieved a momentous historical milestone with ‘MUSE.’ As per reports, Jimin’s album has now spent 26 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. This exceptional feat makes him the first K-pop soloist to maintain an album on the Billboard 200 for such an extended period.

Meanwhile, on the Billboard Hot 100, Jimin’s title track ‘WHO’ stays strong at No. 41. This is the artist’s 25th non-consecutive week on the chart. Moreover, the feat BTS’ Jimin has now tied the record set by FIFTY FIFTY’s ‘Cupid’ for the third longest-charting K-pop song to date. Notably, the only K-pop tracks to spend more weeks on the Hot 100 are BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ and PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style.’

Moreover, ‘MUSE’ stands at No. 3 in its 26th week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. On the other hand, ‘WHO’ is at the No. 21 spot on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart. Keeping the streak alive, the lead track also re-entered the Digital Song Sales chart at No. 23, alongside maintaining its position on the Streaming Songs chart at No. 29.

In related news, recently, ‘WHO’ surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying the sensational popularity of his solo track. This made BTS’ Jimin the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat. Moreover, he is the only K-pop soloist to have two tracks cross the momentous threshold. Notably, ‘WHO’ is his second track to exceed 1.3 billion streams on the platform. Previously, the track ‘Like Crazy’ from his debut solo album ‘FACE’ reached the milestone. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin is now the first and only K-pop soloist to have two tracks surpassing 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

‘MUSE’ comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ came a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.