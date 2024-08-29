BTS’ Jin and actress Ji Ye Eun to star in Netflix variety show ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’

Exciting news for the ARMY (the BTS fandom): BTS’s Jin, is set to guest star on Netflix’s upcoming variety show. Jin will appear on the show titled ‘Dae Hwan Jang Kian Jang’ (Kian’s Bizarre B&B). The K-pop sensation will join entertainer Kian84 in running a guest house on the serene island of Ulleungdo. Actress Ji Ye Eun will also be part of the show. The release window has been revealed, with Netflix confirming another titular appearance.

On August 28, Netflix announced that Jin and Ji Ye Eun are on board to star in the anticipated show. Sharing their photos on social media, the streaming giant wrote, “Meet our two lovely employees of Netflix’s new unscripted series ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’. When Jin and Ji Ye-eun are the ones serving you, it truly is a bizarre B&B. Coming in 2025, only on Netflix.”

Catch the announcement here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)

While Netflix has announced the cast, specific details about the show’s format and release date remain under wraps. As soon as the news hit social media, fans flooded the comments section with curiosity and excitement. One fan wrote, “OMG Jin didn’t even take time to rest; he’s starting to serve us left, right, and center, and I’M LOVING IT. Bring it on, KING!” Another commented, “So weird seeing BTS on Netflix, but yes, we’re here for it!”

Meanwhile, Ji Ye Eun is known for her role as a cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live Korea’. She has made a name for herself in variety shows. Ye Eun officially debuted in 2017. She has appeared on shows like ‘Running Man’, ‘Knowing Bros’, and ‘King of Masked Singer’. She is no stranger to the spotlight and is expected to elevate the show’s energy.

Also Read: Taeil, K-pop artist, removed from NCT over sexual crime allegations

On the other hand, Kian84, whose real name is Kim Hee Min, is a celebrated South Korean webtoon artist and TV personality. He gained significant acclaim for his popular webtoon ‘Fashion King’, which was also adapted into a film. He is also known for his appearances on the hit variety shows ‘I Live Alone’ and ‘Around the World While I Was Born’. The upcoming variety show is named after him, and Kian84 is set to take the audience on an exciting adventure.

In addition to the variety show, Jin also has his MBC show ‘If You Rest, It’s a Relief’ and his BTS Run spin-off, ‘Run Jin’, in the pipeline.