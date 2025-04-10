Chhaava OTT Release: When and where to watch the Vicky Kaushal starrer?

After setting the big screen ablaze, ‘Chhaava’ is ready to release in your OTT screens at home. The historical epic headlined by Vicky Kaushal is officially dropping on Netflix this April 11, following a smashing theatrical run that saw audiences across India flock to cinemas.

With the film nearing a colossal ₹600 crore at the box office since its Valentine’s Day release on February 14, it is clear this story struck a powerful chord.

Centered around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Shivaji Maharaj, the movie dives into the grit, glory, and sacrifice of a warrior who refused to bow down to tyranny. Vicky Kaushal brings raw strength and quiet intensity to the titular role, earning applause for one of his most commanding performances yet.

“Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was more than just a role—it was a spiritual journey,” Vicky shared. “His bravery and unwavering spirit are something the world needs to see. And now, with Netflix, we’re making sure that happens.”

Joining him on screen is a powerhouse ensemble featuring Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty.

And let’s talk about the music—because what’s an Indian epic without a stirring soundtrack? ‘Chhaava’ features a soul-stirring score by none other than A. R. Rahman, with poetic lyrics by Irshad Kamil that stay with you long after the credits roll. It’s a musical experience as grand as the story it supports.

“’Chhaava’ has been a deeply emotional project for all of us,” says producer Dinesh Vijan. “At Maddock, we believe in telling stories that matter, and Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy is something that deserves to be celebrated across generations. Bringing this to a global platform like Netflix gives it a chance to live on and inspire people beyond borders.”

But not everything has been smooth sailing. The film’s success story faced an unfortunate twist with a piracy scandal just weeks after release. On March 20, Mumbai’s South Cyber Police registered a case following a complaint by Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.—the anti-piracy team representing Maddock Films.

According to the complaint, ‘Chhaava’ had illegally circulated across 1,818 different internet links.