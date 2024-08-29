Taeil, K-pop artist, removed from NCT over sexual crime allegations

South Korean K-pop artist Taeil, a member of the renowned boy band NCT127, has been removed from the group following accusations of committing a sexual crime. On August 28, the boy band’s label, SM Entertainment, announced his exit. While the specifics of the alleged crime have not been disclosed, the severity is evident from the drastic action taken. Fans have taken to social media, expressing their anger and disappointment and awaiting further details with curiosity.

In their official statement, SM Entertainment revealed that the ongoing investigation prompted their decision. However, they clarified that details of the investigation are being tightly guarded to protect the privacy and integrity of the process. “This is SM Entertainment. We have recently confirmed that Taeil has been implicated in a criminal case related to sexual crimes. Upon reviewing the situation, we recognized its seriousness and decided that Taeil could no longer continue with team activities. We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will be removed from the group.”

The agency’s statement also mentioned that Taeil is cooperating with the investigation, and they apologized on his behalf. Additionally, Taeil’s bandmates have unfollowed him on social media platforms. Taeil was part of NCT (Neo Culture Technology), the globally sensational South Korean boy band that debuted in 2016. The group comprises over two dozen members divided into several subunits, including NCT127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish. Taeil was a part of NCT127.

Reacting to the unexpected announcement, fans have flooded social media platforms to analyze the situation. Several users have also criticized the K-pop artist and destroyed his merchandise.

If Taeil was kicked out immediately from the group this fast, the situation must be huge considering there’s not even ONE rumor yet a statement is already out while he’s under investigation. Truly disappointing. At the end of the day, a man is a man. There’s nothing we can do. — ‎ރ (@inmydistrict) August 28, 2024

Burned my little cousins photocards for her, Fuck you moon taeil burn in hell (I got her permission) pic.twitter.com/zIFMb8OUCr — Hope’s Wife ⁷ (@Hopesdayy) August 28, 2024

In addition to being a part of NCT, Taeil also performed songs for OSTs for popular dramas. The K-pop singer has contributed to hit dramas like ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ and ‘Missing Crown Prince’, among others. Meanwhile, further details on Taeil’s alleged crime and the ongoing investigation are awaited.