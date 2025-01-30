BTS’ Jimin breaks tie with bandmate Jungkook on Billboard chart

BTS’ Jimin is not just commanding the music scene in South Korea, but his popularity and stardom go beyond boundaries. Recently, the singer broke his historic tie with bandmate Jungkook on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. Jimin is now the longest-charting K-pop sensation on the coveted chart.

On January 28, Billboard revealed the latest week’s chart data. In the revived list, Jimin clinched the No. 62 spot on the Artist 100 chart for 34 non-consecutive weeks. With this, BTS’ Jimin beat bandmate Jungkook’s record. The K-pop idol also becomes the longest-charting K-pop artist on the chart. Meanwhile, his globally hit track ‘WHO’ climbed to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 26th week. Additionally, the track also maintains its strong footing at No. 11 on the Streaming Songs chart and No. 16 on the Global 200. Keeping the streak alive, ‘WHO’ stands at No. 22 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Moreover, Jimin’s album ‘MUSE’ stands at No. 77 on the Billboard 200, marking its 27th week on the chart. This solidifies the album’s momentous record as the longest-charting K-pop solo album in history. Coming to the Billboard’s World Albums chart, ‘MUSE’ continues to dominate the list as the crown-bearer for the 3rd non-consecutive week.

In related news, recently, ‘WHO’ surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying the sensational popularity of his solo track. This made BTS’ Jimin the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat. Moreover, he is the only K-pop soloist to have two tracks cross the momentous threshold. Notably, ‘WHO’ is his second track to exceed 1.3 billion streams on the platform. Previously, the track ‘Like Crazy’ from his debut solo album ‘FACE’ reached the milestone. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin is now the first and only K-pop soloist to have two tracks surpassing 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

‘MUSE’ comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ came a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.