Kyoto Animation Studio’s arsonist’s death penalty finalised

The accused behind the deadly 2019 arson attack on the Japanese animation studio, Kyoto Animation, has withdrawn his appeal to his death penalty. On Tuesday, the Osaka High Court announced Shinji Aoba’s death sentence. Following the previous year’s guilty verdict, the case comes to a close with the judgement. One of the most tragic and deadliest mass killings in Japan accounted for 36 deaths while 32 people were wounded.

On January 25, 2024, The Kyoto District Court declared Aoba guilty. Following the verdict, his legal team filed an appeal the next day. The trial for the arson murder case dates back to July 18, 2019. It was when the deadly fire broke out at Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building. Reportedly, the main trial against Aoba started in September 2023. While the prosecutors called for the death sentence, the defence pleaded not guilty. The team cited mental health issues. Now, following the withdrawal of the appeal, the court moves forward with its guilty judgment and finalises Aoba’s death sentence.

During the trial, it came to light that the then 41-year-old man bought 40 litres of gasoline. He did so to set the Kyoto Animation building aflame. The accused believed that the studio plagiarised his work. Following the incident, the arson suspect also had extensive burns covering his body. The Kyoto Animation case shook the entire anime and entertainment industry. Moreover, the day remains one of the most horrific mass killings in the country.

The anime studio has delivered several internationally hit and acclaimed projects. These include the blockbuster series ‘Hyouka.’ Other notable anime series created by the studio include ‘Love,’ ‘Chunibyo & Other Delusions,’ and ‘Violet Evergarden’ among others. The anime banner also produced films. These included globally renowned titles like ‘The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya’ and ‘A Silent Voice.’

Following the tragic incident, the studio resumed work at a slow pace. The first big release came in 2021, ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S.’ Moving ahead, in 2025, the studio will deliver ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: The Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved’ movie and ‘CITY THE ANIMATION.’ Other project details are not out yet.

