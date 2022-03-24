BTS’ J-Hope tests positive for Covid-19, ARMY wishes speedy recovery

Here comes the sad news for all the BTS fans out there. On Thursday BTS’ J-Hope has been tested positive for Covid-19 after he underwent a PCR test at a hospital in South Korea. He was experiencing symptoms of a sore throat.

This diagnosis comes ahead of the band’s departure to the US for their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rapper was all set to perform in the Grammys in the first week of April. BTS’ agency has assured that the rapper will participate in all the scheduled events once his treatment concludes.

The band’s agency released a statement that read, “J Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. J-Hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any other extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is undergoing treatment at home, while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities, scheduled to take place next month, once his treatment concludes.”

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid j-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” the statement concluded.

[Weverse Announcement] @BTS_twt j-hope tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, & plans to take part in activities next month once his at-home treatment concludes. Get well soon Hobi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jPWS9kVNRQ — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS’ die heart fans and ARMY is worried about their ‘sunshine’, and they have flooded Twitter with posts. One fan wrote, “Get well soon J-Hope! Without J-Hope, we don’t have hope!” Another fan tweeted, “Speedy recovery, Hobi!”