BTS faces chart manipulation allegations amid legal battle

HYBE, the agency behind BTS, has been under the spotlight lately due to an ongoing legal dispute involving Min Hee Jin, the CEO of its subsidiary label ADOR. Adding to the turmoil, accusations of chart manipulation by BTS have emerged.

The globally acclaimed boyband faced its first allegation of ‘sajaegi’ (chart manipulation) in 2017. Despite consistent denials, such claims have persisted. On May 21, reports emerged suggesting that the Korean Creative Content Agency (KCCA), under the Ministry of Culture, received an official complaint against BTS regarding chart manipulation.

Initially addressed to the Ministry of Culture, the complaint was redirected to the KCCA. According to the reports, KCCA will reach out to HYBE to investigate the allegations. BTS, consisting of seven members, including Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Taehyung, and J-Hope, currently has members serving in the military.

While the group was previously implicated in 2017, they were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing. However, similar allegations have resurfaced multiple times, often accompanied by blackmail attempts. BigHit has vehemently refuted such claims, stating, “Allegations of chart manipulation, marketing manipulation, concept plagiarism, connections to a cult, and other claims tarnishing BTS’s reputation are false. We have repeatedly clarified that no such activities occur.”

The news of the investigation has stirred discontent among Korean netizens, who deem the allegations unfounded and perceive them as an effort to undermine BTS’s success. Despite this backlash, reports indicate that the investigation into the 2017 allegations has commenced.

Furthermore, it’s been suggested that the KCCA may seek legal assistance from courts and investigators for the probe. Sports Kyunghyang additionally revealed that the KCCA might request information from music streaming services. Once a committee completes its review, the findings will be with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

A source close to the matter remarked, “The term ‘music chart manipulation’ itself is misleading. Whether it’s physical albums or digital music, this constitutes ‘music chart manipulation.’ Whether KOCCA and its subordinate agencies will conduct a thorough investigation into music chart manipulation remains uncertain, given their close ties with music streaming platforms.”