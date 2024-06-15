Massive fire breaks out near Manipur CM Biren Singh’s official residence

A massive fire broke out near Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s official residence in state capital imphal. The fire reportedly broke out at an abandoned house belonging to a former IAS officer.

The building is located just a few meters from CM Biren Singh’s residence and the high-security secretariat complex.

Fire engines were rushed to spot and the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of any loss of lives due to the fire.

It was not immediately clear how the abandoned house caught fire.

The incident comes days after suspected militants tried to ambush CM Biren Singh’s advance convoy signaling a resurgence of violence in this trouble-torn state of Manipur.

In the attack that took place on National Highway 37 near Jiribam on June 10, a security personnel, identified as Moirangthem Ajesh, was injured.

Though no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, it is widely seen as a manifestation of the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki tribes, which have claimed innumerable deaths over the past two years.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack, describing it as a direct attack on him and the people of Manipur. He announced that the state government would implement stringent measures to reestablish law and order.