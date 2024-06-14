Poll dissection

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results underscore the dynamic nature of Indian politics. As the dust settles, a closer look reveals intriguing insights into the performances of the two main contenders: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc. The electoral outcomes, winning margins, and regional variances tell a story of a nation divided yet united in its democratic spirit. In general category seats, the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, won 227 out of 412 seats compared to the INDIA bloc’s 174.

However, the INDIA bloc showed strength in seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), winning 43 out of 84, a slight edge over the NDA’s 40. In contrast, the NDA dominated the Scheduled Tribes (ST) seats, securing 26 out of 47, while the INDIA bloc managed only 17. The urban-rural divide offers another fascinating lens through which to view the election. The NDA’s dominance is clear in urban areas, winning 39 out of 55 seats, compared to the INDIA bloc’s 15. However, the INDIA bloc managed to narrow the gap in rural constituencies, winning 219 out of 488 seats, while the NDA secured 254. This suggests that while urban voters continue to favour the NDA, the rural electorate is more contested, reflecting perhaps different priorities and issues.

Winning margins provide another layer of analysis, revealing the extent of each alliance’s hold on their constituencies. The NDA has a significant advantage in seats won by margins over 25 per cent, securing 55 out of 79 such seats. Conversely, the INDIA bloc performed better in closely contested seats with winning margins between 5-10 per cent, capturing 62 out of 122 seats in this category. This pattern indicates that while the NDA claimed decisive victories in several areas, the INDIA bloc remained competitive in tighter races. Regionally, the results paint a diverse picture. The INDIA bloc performed well in southern India, winning 75 out of 129 seats, while the NDA won 49. This is notable given the BJP’s historic challenges in these states.

In contrast, the NDA demonstrated strongholds in central and the Himalayan states, winning 48 out of 54 and 11 out of 15 seats, respectively. The northern and western regions showcased mixed results, with the NDA leading in northern India and a close contest in the west. Eastern India saw a balanced performance, with the NDA securing a slight edge. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections highlight the complexity of India’s political landscape. The NDA’s overall victory, bolstered by strong urban support and decisive wins in general category and ST seats, contrasts with the INDIA bloc’s resilience in rural areas and SC seats. These results underscore the dynamic interplay of regional and demographic factors in Indian elections. As both alliances reflect on their performances, the focus will inevitably shift to addressing the diverse aspirations of the Indian electorate, ensuring that the democratic process continues to thrive