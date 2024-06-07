Jungkook’s solo track ‘Never let go’ dominates charts

BTS member Jungkook has returned with a fresh solo track, sending the BTS fandom, lovingly dubbed ARMY, into a frenzy. Fulfilling his pledge, BTS’ golden maknae released the single ‘Never Let Go’ on June 7, marking the 11th anniversary of the K-pop sensation.

Within hours of its debut, the track skyrocketed to the top of every major music chart. ‘Never Let Go’ quickly racked up 1.2 million views on YouTube within just 7 hours of its launch. Fans are swooning over Jungkook’s latest offering, captivated by the poignant lyrics and lively beats. According to the band’s label, HYBE, the new track is a tribute to BTS’ cherished fans, conveying a heartfelt message of unity.

Adding to the excitement for ARMY, Jungkook penned a heartfelt note to accompany the release. In a message shared on Weverse, the K-pop heartthrob expressed his gratitude to fans. The youngest member of the group wrote, “ARMY, did you receive the song-present? Heh… I hope you guys like it. I worked on it with you guys in mind from the beginning. I even debated extending the hook, but ultimately, I wanted to showcase a danceable house genre. Can you believe it’s already our 11th anniversary? Hehe. Thank you for always standing by my side. I wish you all good health and happiness. It’s summer again, so be mindful of the heat! Until next time…”

Since its release, BTS fans have flooded social media with praise for the singer’s heartfelt track and unwavering support for the group. Fans eagerly await the members’ return from their military service and the promise of new music.

‘Never Let Go’ marks Jungkook’s first solo release since his debut album, ‘Golden’, in 2023, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured collaborations with notable artists such as Major Lazer, Jack Harlow, Latto, and DJ Snake. His collaboration with Latto, ‘Seven’, secured the third spot on the Official U.K. Singles Chart and dominated the Billboard 200 chart.

In other news, BTS member Jin recently announced plans for an in-person fan meeting as part of the Festa celebration following his military service. Prior to Jungkook’s release, RM dropped his single ‘Right Place Wrong Time’, which garnered immense popularity among fans.

While the members of BTS fulfill their mandatory military service, fans eagerly anticipate their reunion for group activities and new music slated for 2025.