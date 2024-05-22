BTS’s V shares glimpses of military life on Instagram

BTS’s Kim Taehyung, better known as V, recently took to Instagram to offer glimpses of his military life, sending fans into a frenzy. The K-pop star shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories, captivating fans with updates from his military journey.

In the images, V posed with his fellow squad members, sporting the military outfit complete with a beret. His transformed physique and commanding presence have garnered admiration from fans worldwide. The singer appears to have bulked up compared to his previously lean self. BTS’ devoted fandom, known as ARMY, is amazed by the K-pop sensation’s new features, including broad shoulders and toned arms.

In his Instagram stories, BTS’s V posted a collage with his colleagues, captioning the pictures as “Current situation .” In the following slide, he shared a photo of his Pomeranian, Yeontan, captioned “His current state .” Following V’s teasing pictures, fans flooded the comments section to express their admiration and appreciation for the singer’s new look and dedication to military service.

Kim Taehyung commenced his military service in December 2023. Currently, all other BTS members are fulfilling their military duties. Suga is serving as a social service agent, while Jin and J-Hope are drill instructors at military training camps. RM is serving in the 15th Infantry Division, and V is part of the ROK II corps. Meanwhile, Jungkook and Jimin have reportedly joined the 5th Infantry Division.

These latest pictures follow V’s recent public appearances. Last month, Kim Taehyung went viral after images surfaced of him donning the well-known black counter-terrorism uniform of the Special Duty Team (SDT). Prior to this, in March, the Korean pop star grabbed worldwide attention with a surprise appearance at the Gangwon FC Home Stadium, attending a soccer game alongside his colleagues, which was captured during a live broadcast.

Fans are thrilled to receive long-awaited updates from their beloved star’s life after months of hiatus. Music enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the boyband’s reunion and the release of new tracks and collaborations. The group is expected to return to music after completing their military service in 2025.