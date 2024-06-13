BTS’ Jin back to civilian life; has a heartfelt reunion with members

K-pop boy band BTS’ oldest member Jin was discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12 after 18 months. Following his release, photographs and videos of the K-pop sensation’s reunion with fellow BTS members have been circulating on social media. The other members of the band, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, waited for him outside the premises. They warmly embraced each other, with RM even playing the saxophone to the tune of their chart-topping song ‘Dynamite.’ Jin, seen in his military uniform, paused for a moment to make a hand salute.

Although Suga was missing from the reunion videos, pictures soon surfaced online of the boy band celebrating Jin’s return with a cake. BTS took to X to post snippets from the celebration, with a sign on the wall reading, “Jin is Back!”

Following Jin’s completion of military service, fans had the chance to meet the K-pop idol in person at the BTS 2024 Festa, where a free hugs event was announced by Jin. Slated for June 13, the event will see Jin hugging 1,000 fans as they patiently wait in line to greet the artist. At the event, 1,000 fans who won a raffle will receive hugs from the 31-year-old star, while a total of 4,000 chosen fans will be able to attend his performance at the end of the day.

Jin was serving in the country’s compulsory military service, which requires almost all able-bodied men to serve for 18 months by the time they are 28 years old. Jin began his 18-month military service at a boot camp near the North Korean border. Following a five-week training session alongside fellow soldiers, the singer was assigned to an army unit. Since the group’s enlistment, there has been a hiatus on band activities, and currently, the other six members are still serving.

While the members of the globally sensational band have released solo tracks amid their military service, band activities and music are expected to resume in 2025. Recently, Jungkook’s solo ‘Never Let Go’ made headlines for becoming a global hit, topping charts in several countries around the world soon after its release.