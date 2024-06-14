Fragmented Front

The electoral performance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi underscores a broader narrative about the complexities of political alliances, particularly when rooted in long-standing rivalries. Despite their coalition under the INDIA bloc, the parties were unable to thwart the Bharatiya Janata Party from sweeping all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

This outcome raises critical questions about the efficacy of such alliances and the challenges of overcoming historical animosities and internal discord. AAP and Congress have shared a fraught relationship in Delhi politics. The rise of AAP fundamentally altered the political landscape, effectively marginalising the Congress, which had enjoyed a 15-year uninterrupted rule under late Sheila Dikshit. This long standing rivalry created an inherent distrust and competitive mindset that proved difficult to overcome. The coalition’s failure to present a united front was evident in the lack of coordination at the grassroots level. Volunteers and party workers, long accustomed to viewing each other as adversaries, found it challenging to cooperate and convince voters of their newfound partnership.

This internal dissonance significantly undermined their collective efforts. The fact that the two parties were squabbling for seats in Punjab did not fortify the unity story in Delhi. Furthermore, the alliance was marred by internal factionalism within the Congress. The party has struggled with leadership crises and factional disputes since its last stint in power ended. Prominent leaders openly criticised the alliance, and some even defected to other parties. Such internal turmoil diverted focus from campaigning and weakened the party’s organisational strength. AAP, too, faced its share of adversities. Key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were embroiled in legal troubles, which hindered their ability to campaign effectively and project a stable image. The BJP, on the other hand, capitalised on these weaknesses.

By replacing six of its sitting MPs, the party effectively countered anti-incumbency sentiments and presented a refreshed slate of candidates. The party’s strategic manoeuvres and cohesive campaign starkly contrasted with the fragmented and disorganised efforts of the AAP-Congress alliance. An additional factor that cannot be ignored is the distinct voting behaviour of Delhi’s electorate. In recent years, voters in Delhi have demonstrated a clear preference for BJP in national elections while favouring AAP in state elections. This pattern suggests a nuanced voter mindset, where national issues and leadership play a pivotal role in parliamentary elections, while local governance and immediate concerns dominate state polls. The persistence of this trend highlights the importance of understanding voter behaviour beyond mere alliance arithmetic. The failure of the AAPCongress alliance in Delhi serves as a case study in the complexities of political partnerships. For any future partnerships that may evolve, both parties need to address these underlying issues, foster genuine cooperation at the grassroots level, and present a united front to effectively challenge the BJP’s dominanc