Zeenat Aman talks about retirement to a jam-packed 2024!

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has bid farewell to 2024 with a heartwarming message, reflecting on a year filled with unexpected opportunities and personal growth.

Sharing a peaceful moment amidst Mumbai’s cool weather, the iconic actress posted a series of photos on Saturday, captioning them with a sense of gratitude and introspection.

“Spending the last few mornings of 2024 relishing the Bombay chill, accompanied by my trusty shadow Lily,” Zeenat Aman wrote.

“I’ve been quiet on here but my what a busy year it’s been!” She took a moment to recount her whirlwind year, which included shooting schedules in Shimla and Rajasthan for her upcoming projects ‘Bun Tikki’ and ‘The Royals’.

Alongside these, she engaged in speaking engagements across the country, collaborated with brands on social media, and worked on test photo shoots with her dedicated team.

Reflecting on her journey, Zeenat shared how two years ago, she had decided to embrace a quieter life, accepting occasional work as a way to break the monotony. However, the actress now finds herself juggling a packed schedule, with little room to spare.

“Such is the wheel of fortune!” she wrote. “Take it from a veteran who’s both scraped the depths of despair and tasted dizzying success. So let me sign off for the year with the gentle reassurance that if things are looking bad for you, persevere. The wheel is always turning.”

Ending her message on a hopeful note, Zeenat wished her followers a joyous holiday season and a beautiful 2025, sending her love to her family and pets.

“Happy holidays and all wishes for a beautiful 2025 from Azaan, Zahaan, Lily, Theo, Benji, Zoe, Oz, and myself,” she added.

In a lighter moment earlier, Zeenat shared some amusing memes created by her kids from her iconic movie roles. With a playful caption, she invited her followers to join in the fun, asking them to share their own captions for the memes.

“Meme-at Aman is back,” she quipped, showcasing her ever-approachable and humorous side.

Zeenat Aman, known for her unforgettable roles in classics like ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Don’, ‘Qurbani’, ‘Haré Rama Haré Krishna’, and ‘Dostana’, continues to captivate audiences with her charm, wisdom, and timeless appeal.