Saira Banu spills untold stories of Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar’s bond

In a deeply emotional and nostalgic post, veteran actress Saira Banu paid tribute to the late cinema icon Manoj Kumar, opening a treasure chest of heartfelt memories, warm laughter, and quiet respect.

Her words didn’t just reflect on the films they did together — they painted a picture of a man who was gentle, graceful, and full of quiet charm, both on and off-screen.

Advertisement

Saira Banu, who has always been popular for her elegance and candour, recalled her early days in the industry.

Advertisement

“Right after my debut, I started getting film offers,” she wrote. “One of the first was ‘Shaadi’ — a film I hold very close to my heart because it marked my first on-screen pairing with Manoj ji.”

Back then, she was still shy, still finding her footing. Romantic scenes, she confessed, made her incredibly awkward. But instead of brushing off her discomfort, Manoj Kumar showed the kind of subtle kindness that’s hard to forget.

“Whenever we were filming my solo shots, Manoj ji would quietly step away from the set just to make me feel comfortable. He never said much, but his understanding didn’t need words,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Their bond, she revealed, was not about loud friendship or grand gestures but on a calm, unspoken rhythm. “We were both reserved. But there was a quiet comfort between us. It didn’t need explaining,” she added.

But beyond the silver screen, the connection went deeper — especially the one Manoj Kumar shared with her late husband, the legendary Dilip Kumar.

That bond, Saira Banu said, was full of warmth, humour, and pure joy, “Manoj Kumar ji adored Sahib. Their friendship was something else — they’d cook together, try out new omelette recipes, fly kites like boys, and indulge in long sessions of ‘sher-o-shayari’. It was truly beautiful to witness.”

One memory she fondly recounted was from the sets of ‘Aadmi’. Unknowingly, Manoj Kumar had started mimicking Dilip Kumar’s signature style and mannerisms — a habit that didn’t go unnoticed.

“Sahib noticed it and with a sparkle in his eyes said, ‘Yaar tu meri tarah shots kar le, main kuch aur tareeka nikaalta hoon!’ We all burst out laughing — it was a moment of pure affection and fun,” she recalled.

And Manoj Kumar’s regard for Dilip Kumar wasn’t just talk. When he was planning ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, he was so respectful of Dilip Kumar’s protective nature over Saira Banu’s career that he was willing to shelve the project altogether if the thespian hadn’t given his nod.

“He had decided to drop the film if Sahib didn’t permit me to be a part of it,” she revealed, underlining just how much Manoj Kumar valued that relationship.