Samundar Mein Naha Ke: Zeenat Aman recalls beachy shoot with Big B in 80s Goa

If there’s one thing Zeenat Aman never fails to deliver, it’s honesty—seasoned with a side of nostalgia and effortless charm. The veteran actress took to Instagram this week and dropped a sun-kissed throwback on ‘Samundar Mein Naha Ke’ song that has fans, cinephiles, and the internet collectively swooning.

The inspiration behind her post? The blazing summer heat.

“Uff… I’ll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It’s just so damn hot!” she wrote, setting the tone for a refreshingly cheeky walk down memory lane.

Zeenat was talking about one of Bollywood’s iconic beach numbers—’Samundar Mein Naha Ke’, from the 1983 film ‘Pukar’. Directed by Ramesh Behl and featuring none other than Amitabh Bachchan opposite her, the film was set against the backdrop of anti-colonial resistance, but also came packed with drama, action, and some very catchy tunes.

She recalls how shooting the song was a breezy affair—at least on paper. “I didn’t have any lip syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn. The brief was as basic as they come – look pretty!” she shared, clearly amused by how simple her task sounded…until the sea got involved.

Dressed in a daring white outfit with a peek of midriff (as 80s glam demanded), Zeenat rolled around in the surf while Big B “pranced around like an ardent bird-of-paradise.” Romantic, yes. But easy? Not quite.

Turns out, Zeenat can’t swim. And filming meant multiple takes of her writhing in the waves, trying to look like a seductive sea siren—while lowkey panicking and swallowing saltwater. “My otherwise seamless performance was hindered by one small fact – I can’t swim! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did a convincing job of being a ‘jal pari’,” she wrote.

But it wasn’t all light-hearted antics and ocean drama. The shoot held special significance, especially for Amitabh Bachchan. This was his first film shoot after the near-fatal injury he suffered on the sets of ‘Coolie’ in 1982. Zeenat acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment, noting how “the nation practically held its breath” during Bachchan’s recovery.

So, when he returned to work for ‘Pukar’, the mood on set was nothing short of electric. “The atmosphere on set was particularly buoyant during the making of this film,” she wrote, hinting at a collective sigh of relief that turned into celebration.

And if the idea of Amitabh Bachchan’s post-recovery comeback, Zeenat in a beach-ready outfit, and the golden sands of 1980s Goa isn’t already making you nostalgic, her final message is a mood in itself: “Whether romantic or platonic, send this post to the person who owes you a beachside getaway this summer!”

So if you’re melting in this heatwave, maybe it’s time to crank up some classic Bollywood beats, daydream about Goa’s empty beaches, and text that one person who’s been promising a beach vacation for years now. Zeenat said so.