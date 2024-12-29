Altaf Raja: “I prefer singing for independent albums over films”

Altaf Raja, the voice behind the iconic hit ‘Tum To Thehre’, has always been grateful for the opportunities that shaped his career. Recently, he expressed his thanks to God for the immense support he’s received in the music industry, which helped him carve out a unique space for himself.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh for the Ayodhya Mahotsav on Saturday, the celebrated singer took time to reflect on his journey in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Altaf, who hails from a family of Qawals, revealed that he never initially aspired to be a playback singer. “I come from a Qawwali tradition, and I never thought of becoming a playback singer,” he shared. “But life had other plans for me, and I worked extremely hard to reach where I am today.”

Altaf Raja’s career took off in 1997 with the release of his debut album ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’. The album’s success was monumental, selling over 4 million units and making Altaf a household name.

His ability to weave beautiful Urdu shayari into his songs resonated deeply with listeners, bringing a fresh, poetic touch to Hindi music.

However, when it comes to his preferences in music, Altaf Raja is clear about where his heart lies. He confessed that he enjoys working on independent albums more than singing for film soundtracks.

“In films, we have to adapt our songs to fit the situation,” he explained. “But when creating music for independent albums, I have more creative freedom. I can express myself more freely, and it allows me to speak from the heart.”

While Altaf has enjoyed a successful career in both music and acting, appearing in films like ‘Shapath’ (1997) and ‘Yamraaj’ (1998), it’s his music that has left an indelible mark.

His ability to blend traditional Qawwali with contemporary sounds continues to endear him to audiences. His latest track, ‘Ae Sanam’, is another example of it