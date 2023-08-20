Who are Renee Sen’s real parents? Here is what Sushmita Sen told her

In a previous interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita Sen candidly shared a touching moment from her life. She recounted a conversation with her daughter, Renee, just before her 18th birthday. During this heart-to-heart, Sushmita informed Renee about her rights to learn about her biological parents and even seek them out if she wished. Sushmita assured Renee of her support in this endeavor.

To Sushmita’s surprise, Renee showed no interest in pursuing this path.

Renee Sen, the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen and an actress herself, engaged in an interactive session with her Instagram followers in 2021. This session garnered attention for her insightful responses. One notable response came when she was asked about her “real mother.” Renee is the older sibling to Sushmita’s younger daughter, Alisah. Sushmita Sen, a single mother, adopted Renee in 2000, while Alisah became a part of the family in 2010.

Sushmita Sen has always been a devoted mother to both Renee and Alisah. Right from the beginning, she has been protective and made sure her daughters never felt estranged or unloved in any way.

Reflecting on her adoption journey, Sushmita admitted feeling nervous before taking the life-changing decision to adopt Renee. However, for Renee, love knows no labels. She stated, “I have seen love in its purest form. This difference between adopted and biological… There is no difference for me, it is only a term. I don’t feel a difference.”

Renee Sen marked her entry into the world of acting with a short film titled “Suttabaazi,” directed by Kabeer Khurana. Her debut showcased her talent as she portrayed a teenage rebel navigating the challenges of family life during a lockdown.

Sushmita Sen also made waves in the acting world by playing the role of transgender rights activist Shreegauri Sawant in the series “Taali,” which is currently available for streaming on JioCinema.