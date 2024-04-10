Discover Bhumi Pednekar’s Jaipur connection: A journey of memories

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently shared her heartfelt connection with Jaipur, the Pink City, where she was shooting for her upcoming project. Through a series of Instagram posts, she reminisced about her childhood spent in Jaipur, describing it as her “Nani ghar” (grandmother’s home) where she enjoyed carefree summers with her cousins. However, after the loss of her grandparents, she felt disconnected from the city until her recent visit reignited those cherished memories.

Reflecting on her 45-day stay in Jaipur, Bhumi expressed how deeply she felt reconnected to her past and present experiences. She confessed to leaving a piece of her heart in the city, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to return.

In her upcoming web series ‘Daldal’, Bhumi is set to portray the role of a determined cop, DCP Rita Ferreira, grappling with both the ghosts of her past and the challenges of her present. The series, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and based on Vish Dhamija’s ‘Bhendi Bazaar’, follows Rita’s pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer while battling her own inner demons.

Meanwhile, Bhumi has been receiving praise for her performance as a journalist in the recently released ‘Bhakshak’. The film, directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, revolves around a woman’s relentless quest for justice. With a stellar cast including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar, ‘Bhakshak’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

For Bhumi Pednekar, Jaipur isn’t just a shooting location; it’s a city brimming with cherished memories and a profound sense of belonging. As she continues to captivate audiences with her versatile roles on screen, her personal connection to Jaipur adds a layer of authenticity and warmth to her performances.