Sushmita Sen declares she chooses to see ‘possibilities, hope, kindness, abundance’

Ananya Panday misses ‘godson’ Pablo; asks BFF Shanaya to send him for ‘sleepover
Actress Ananya Panday shared a paw-dorable glimpse of her 'baby godson' Pablo, asking her bestie Shanaya Kapoor to send him for a sleepover.
The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on Friday shared that she doesn’t chase but attract and chooses to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude and abundance.
The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a photo wearing a black tank top, and pink-tinted oversized sunglasses; her hair open, she is looking away from the lenses.
The post is captioned: “I don’t chase, I attract… My rose tinted glasses often reminding me…it’s not about ‘what’s there’, it’s more about ‘what I choose to see’… I choose to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude, oneness & abundance…what I choose, l attract.”
“A gentle reminder to check, if the default mode of your life is Automatic…switch to Manual!!!I love you guys!!! #happyweekend #duggadugga,” she added.
On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Aarya’. It is created by Ram Madhvani. She also featured in ‘Taali’.
