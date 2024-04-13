Sushmita Sen declares she chooses to see ‘possibilities, hope, kindness, abundance’

The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on Friday shared that she doesn’t chase but attract and chooses to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude and abundance.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a photo wearing a black tank top, and pink-tinted oversized sunglasses; her hair open, she is looking away from the lenses.

The post is captioned: “I don’t chase, I attract… My rose tinted glasses often reminding me…it’s not about ‘what’s there’, it’s more about ‘what I choose to see’… I choose to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude, oneness & abundance…what I choose, l attract.”

“A gentle reminder to check, if the default mode of your life is Automatic…switch to Manual!!!I love you guys!!! #happyweekend #duggadugga,” she added.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Aarya’. It is created by Ram Madhvani. She also featured in ‘Taali’.