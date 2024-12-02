Vikrant Massey calls ‘The Sabarmati Report’ screening with PM Modi a career high

Actor Vikrant Massey recently described attending the screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a defining moment in his career.

The screening took place at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi, on Monday, and welcomed several high-profile dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and numerous Members of Parliament. The cast of the film, including Massey, was also present.

Reflecting on the event, Vikrant Massey expressed his gratitude and excitement, calling it an unforgettable experience. “Watching my film with the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and MPs is something I can’t fully put into words. It is the highest point of my career,” he said.

Visuals from the event showed Prime Minister Modi walking into the auditorium alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The screening also welcomed veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra.

The film, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, delves into the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. It is the production of the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

Ektaa Kapoor revealed that extensive research went into the film’s creation, saying, “We spent a year fact-checking and reviewing previous findings before making the film. That’s why I am proud to have worked on a project that unveils the truth with such diligence.”

The film has already received widespread acclaim from various political leaders. Prime Minister Modi shared his appreciation for the film on social media, stating, “It is good that this truth is coming out in a way that common people can understand. A fake narrative can last only for so long—facts always prevail.”

The movie is tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Chief Ministers from various states have also lauded the film. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a special screening in Lucknow, commending the cast and crew for their efforts.

“This film is a significant step in revealing the truth. It is the people’s right to know what truly happened,” he said, while also announcing that the film would be tax-free in his state. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini echoed similar sentiments, calling the movie a “tribute to the 59 victims of the Godhra tragedy” and praising its sensitive and dignified approach to such a complex subject.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant watched the film during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and expressed his admiration in a phone call facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain. “It’s an incredible film. Huge congratulations to the team,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met the cast of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, showing his support for the project and emphasizing its importance in bringing historical truths to light.