Chunky Panday was paid to attend a funeral; offered more for crying

Celebrities often perform at private parties apart from just appearing on the silver screen. Before the advent of social media, private events offered extra income to celebrities for making an appearance and elevating the event. In a recent interaction, Chunky Panday who made his debut in 1987 with the film ‘Aag Hi Aag’ revealed a hilarious incident.

During his appearance on the Great Indian Kapil Show, Chunky Panday shared an incident where he was asked to make a brief appearance and to his surprise, it turned out to be a funeral. He said, “When I was starting off as an actor, we had only one source of extra income and that was attending events. I used to have a bag ready, whoever would call me I would take my bag and run — be it wedding, birthday or even Mundan ceremony.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by welcome to my Page (@comics.1p)



Chunky revealed, “One morning, I got a call from an organiser. He asked, ‘What are you doing today?’ I told him, ‘I am just leaving for a shooting.’ He asked me where it is and I told him it’s in Film City. Then he said, ‘Bhai, raaste mein ek chota sa event hai, 10 minute ke liye, aana, paise ache hai.’ I said sure. He then asked me, ‘If you’re coming, wear white clothes and come.’ I didn’t think much, wore white clothes and landed at the venue.”

Also Read: ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ review: predictable and more melodramatic than thrilling

He continued, “I reached and saw there were several people standing outside wearing white clothes. I slowly walked in and people were staring at me. They were whispering between themselves that Chunky Panday has come and I was wondering what is happening.” The actor added, “I saw the dead body and I realised I was at a funeral. I was naive and thought that the organiser might have died by the time I reached. I saw the organiser in the corner and called for him. He said, ‘Sir, don’t worry, your packet (of money) is with me. But the family said that if you would cry, they will give you more money.’ This really happened.”

On the work front, Chunky’s last was the Netflix film ‘Vijay 69,’ alongside Anupam Kher. Next, the actor will be in ‘Housefull 5.’ The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others. The title is slated to release in 2025.