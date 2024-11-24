‘The Sabarmati Report’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Vikrant Massey starrer?

The Hindi drama-thriller ‘The Sabarmati Report’, released on November 15, 2024, is captivating audiences and critics alike, and is soon going to release on OTT.

With its gripping narrative based on the tragic Sabarmati Express incident of February 27, 2002, the film sheds light on the devastating fire near Godhra railway station, which claimed 59 lives.

The movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, has struck a chord with viewers and received accolades from prominent Indian politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several states have even declared the film tax-free.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, and Tushar Phulke, the film also introduces emerging talents such as AI Arjun, Anjali Nadig, and Sundip Ved.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ was made on a budget of ₹50 crore, inclusive of production and marketing expenses, and opened with a solid ₹1.15 crore on its first day.

As ‘The Sabarmati Report’ continues its successful theatrical run, its OTT release on Zee5 is generating anticipation. Although the exact release date is yet to be out, the movie is likely to hit the streaming platform between late December 2024 and early January 2025. This timing aligns with the standard industry practice of releasing films on OTT platforms 4–8 weeks post-theatrical run.

Distributed by Zee Studios, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ promises to reach a wider audience through its OTT release. Fans can stay updated by following official Zee5 announcements.