Akshay Kumar hails PM Modi for his tribute to C Sankaran Nair

Actor Akshay Kumar took a moment to publicly appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to legendary freedom fighter and lawyer C Sankaran Nair.

The Prime Minister’s nod to Nair came during a recent public address in Haryana, and Akshay, who’s set to portray Nair in his upcoming film ‘Kesari 2’, couldn’t hold back his gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video clip of PM Modi’s speech, where he highlighted Nair’s fearless stand against British rule in the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The actor captioned the post with a heartfelt message thanking the PM for shedding light on a freedom fighter many might not know much about.

“Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation, value the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country!” Akshay wrote.

He added that ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is his humble tribute to those who fought for India’s independence.

The timing of PM Modi’s speech couldn’t have been more apt, especially with Akshay’s film on the horizon. In his address, the Prime Minister delved into Nair’s courageous opposition to the British Empire, specifically his reaction after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, when British troops opened fire on peaceful protestors in Amritsar.

“He could have lived a life of comfort, but after what happened in Jallianwala Bagh, Sankaran Nair couldn’t stay silent,” said PM Modi. “He raised his voice, even though it cost him his position. A man from Kerala stood up for an atrocity that occurred in Punjab. He dragged the British government to court — that is the kind of courage and unity we must remember and learn from.”