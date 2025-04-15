TMC trying to use protests to save face from teachers’ job losses: ISF MLA

Trinamul Congress government in West Bengal is trying to use the Anti-Waqf Bill to save face from the job losses of 26,000 school teachers in the state, said Naushad Siddiqui, sole MLA from Bhangar constituency of the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

While addressing a protest rally against the recently amended Waqf Bill organised by the ISF at Ramleela Maidan in the city on Monday Mr Siddiqui said, “The ruling Trinamul Congress is trying to use the protests against the Waqf bill to save its face from the job loss of nearly 26,000 schoolteachers. The bill is not only against the Muslims but also against the socio-economic development in the country.”

The ISF supporters, without carrying their party flags, were seen shouting slogans against both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Many of them had national flags during the protest programme.

Mr Siddiqui accused the ruling party in the state and the BJP of working in tandem to destroy Bengal’s culture for political ends.

“Our protest is to save our Constitution. Many ministers and leaders have looted Waqf property in the state and we will release a list of such people,” he said.

The ISF protest march was trying to move towards Esplanade from Sealdah this afternoon but the police stopped the leadership of the party at Sealdah and asked them to hold their rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Earlier this morning, trouble started at Bhangar from where Mr Siddiuqui was elected in Assembly elections in the state in 2021 after the ISF supporters got involved in scuffle with the police.

Busloads of ISF supporters were stopped on the way to Kolkata. They were trying to march towards the city by breaking barricades installed by police at Bhangar. The supporters of ISF allegedly set fire to two-wheelers of Kolkata Police.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Protests over the changed law governing Waqf properties has witnessed large-scale violence in Malda and Murshidabad, among few other districts with both ruling Trinamul Congress and the saffron party accusing each other of inciting violence.

The ISF supporters blocked the Basanti expressway when cops stopped their vehicles coming from Bhangar from proceeding towards Ramleela Maidan in Kolkata.

The cops said the ISF did not seek any permission for the protest meeting at the venue.

Apart from Bhangar, the protesters were coming from Sandeshkhali and Minakha.

“We were going for a peaceful protest. By stopping our vehicles the police are trying to provoke our supporters,” said the ISF legislator.

“On Sunday, the BJP state leaders issued provocative statements from a public meeting at College Square. They were allowed without any intervention by the cops,” he said.

The Bengal government has suspended the internet in Murshidabad with prohibitory orders in place at Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur.

Senior police officers said the situation in these towns is under control now.

Slamming the ISF’s protests the state urban development and municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim said: “The chief minister has already announced that the Waqf act won’t be implemented in Bengal. Then, why do they (ISF) disrupt normal life in the name of protests? Let’s all of us give a call to organise protests in Delhi where the Waqf bill was passed.”