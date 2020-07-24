Vidya Balan’s much-awaited flick Shakuntala Devi is just a few days away. It is probably the first-ever film to see a global release on Amazon Prime Video. The film has national award-winning actress Vidya Balan in the lead role as the “human computer”. The actress is well known as the ‘Queen of Biopics’ for successfully delivering the toughest of characters with utter ease.

Recently, Vidya Balan shared her take on working in biopics and spoke on what matters the most while working in one. The actress shared, “You know, when you do a biopic, it’s more the essence of the person that needs to get captured. You don’t imitate the person or mimic the person. I think that was a big learning.”

Sharing a memory of one of her characters ‘Silk’ from The Dirty Picture, Vidya says, “I remember Milan Luthria telling me I don’t look like Silk Smitha. Similarly, I don’t look like Shakuntala. So the important thing was to capture the essence of the person.”

As truly said, Vidya has aced the game of capturing the essence of the person quite well in all her biopics like Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture, Sabrina Lal in No One Killed Jessica, Tara Shinde in Mission Mangal and now Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film.

The trailer and the back-to-back poster release have created a hustle-bustle amongst the audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the film.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, the biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh essay pivotal roles in the film.

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. The film is all set to take the OTT route on July 31.