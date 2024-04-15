Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan set for dance face-off in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

The highly anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is brewing up quite a storm in Bollywood circles, and here’s the latest scoop: brace yourselves for a legendary dance face-off between none other than Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit! Yes, you heard it right. The iconic song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ is set to get a fresh, vibrant makeover with these two powerhouse performers taking the stage.

Vidya Balan, who mesmerized audiences as the original Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, is making a triumphant return to the franchise after 17 years. Directed by the talented Anees Bazmee, this horror comedy also stars the charming Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. And guess what? The shoot is already underway, with Kartik currently in the vibrant city of Kolkata, sharing glimpses of his Rooh baba avatar.

But hold your breath, because the excitement doesn’t end there. Reports have surfaced indicating that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will feature a sensational dance showdown between Vidya Balan and the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to harness the magic of these two Bollywood icons, planning a special rendition of ‘Ami Je Tomar’ tailor-made for their charisma.

According to insiders, the song will play a pivotal role in the movie, weaving seamlessly into the storyline. While Vidya Balan is set to lead the charge with her captivating presence, discussions are underway to incorporate a face-off segment with Madhuri Dixit, adding an extra layer of excitement to the mix.

Bhushan Kumar and the production team are working tirelessly to ensure that this musical extravaganza exceeds all expectations. Though the finer details are still being ironed out, there’s palpable anticipation surrounding this unique collaboration. If all goes according to plan, the cameras will roll on this special dance number in the coming month, promising a spectacle unlike any other.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the magic unfold as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ takes Bollywood by storm with its infectious energy and star-studded performances. It’s a showdown you won’t want to miss!