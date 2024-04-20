Vidya Balan spent two weeks dancing to ‘Mere Dholna’: ‘Took time to just memorise sargam’

Actress Vidya Balan has shared that it took a good amount of time just to memorise the sargam of the song ‘Mere Dholna’, adding that she spent two weeks learning the dance moves for the song.

Vidya appeared on the stage of the kids’ singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 3’ along with her ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ co-star Pratik Gandhi.

Indian Navy veteran, Commander Prabha Lall, also graced the show to extend her support to Nishant Gupta from Gurugram, Haryana, and Devanasriya K from Kozhikode, Kerala.

Sharing her own journey and the challenges she faced, she expressed her admiration for Vidya and requested Nishant and Devanasriya to perform on ‘Mere Dholna’.

The song is originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal and MG Sreekumar and is from the 2007 comedy horror film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya.

In a mesmerising display of talent, the dynamic duo, along with their captain Mohd Danish, gave a stunning performance that left everyone spellbound.

Amazed by the performance, Vidya shared: “Thank you for singing this song. It’s one of my all-time favourites, and again, I will be a part of the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. I was so excited to hear you guys. Both of you delivered that prelude flawlessly. I’m curious, how much practice do you both put in? Your performance seemed so seasoned, almost as if you’ve been doing this for ages. God bless you both for such an incredible performance.”

Recalling the shoot of the song, the actress, who was last seen in ‘Neeyat’, added: “You know, when I performed this song, it took a good amount of time just to memorise the Sargam, and it took me two weeks to dance to these songs. And here you, as singers, master it in just four days. That’s truly impressive.”

Stunned by the performance, super judge Neha Kakkar said: “Historic indeed. Danish, you’ve done a fantastic job. And these two kids have no idea how incredible they were. It’s almost unbelievable. They sang with such passion and delivered an outstanding performance. I’m stunned.”

Echoing Vidya’s thought, Pratik said: “You guys pulled off this challenging song with such ease. I feel like you’ve been preparing for this moment for many lifetimes. Also, the mentor-mentee relationship between you guys is truly remarkable. Danish Bhai, what an incredible team you’ve got. I can’t wait to see this team perform on bigger stages.”

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.