Varun Dhawan teases cameo in ‘Stree 2’ song ‘Khoobsurat’

In a thrilling update for fans of Bollywood’s horror-comedy genre, Varun Dhawan has hinted at a special appearance in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Stree 2’. The excitement revolves around the release of a new song titled ‘Khoobsurat’, which showcases Varun’s cameo alongside Shraddha Kapoor, who reprises her role from the original film.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared a sneak peek of the ‘Khoobsurat’ song, fueling speculation and enthusiasm among fans. The post, featuring a glimpse of the dynamic on-screen chemistry between Dhawan and Kapoor, was captioned: “Iss Stree ki khoobsurti ka kaun hai yeh naya aashiq? #Khoobsurat Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August.” The full track is set to be released on August 9, just days before the film’s official premiere.

The excitement doesn’t end there. In a delightful twist, Shraddha Kapoor had made a brief appearance in Varun Dhawan’s 2022 film, ‘Bhediya’, in the song ‘Thumkeshwari’. Now, it’s Dhawan’s turn to join Kapoor in her latest film’s soundtrack, continuing a fun trend of cross-appearances in Bollywood musicals.

Additionally, the makers of ‘Stree 2’ have recently unveiled another track from the film, ‘Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum’. This song, performed by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, highlights the romantic chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao. The production house Maddock Films shared the song on Instagram, where Kapoor expressed her excitement about the new release and the film’s upcoming debut: “Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge… hum #TumhareHiRahengeHum – OUT NOW! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024.”

In ‘Stree 2’, Kapoor and Rao will reprise their roles, joined by Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film promises to continue the blend of humor and horror that made the original 2018 ‘Stree’ a hit. The recently released trailer teases a new antagonist, ‘Sarkata’, threatening the village of Chanderi, and showcases RajKummar Rao’s character stepping up to protect the women from this looming danger.

Adding to the film’s star power, Tamannaah Bhatia will make a cameo appearance with a captivating dance number. Her performance in the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by Sachin-Jigar, promises to be a visual treat with her energetic dance routines and stunning green outfit.

Following the success of the original ‘Stree’, which gained popularity for its catchy tracks and memorable lines, ‘Stree 2’ is ready to hit theaters on August 15. With Amar Kaushik returning as director, the sequel is building on the legacy of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is busy with multiple projects. He is currently working on ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’, a comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and others. Dhawan has also completed the first schedule of a new film with Mrunal Thakur, directed by David Dhawan, marking their first collaboration together. Additionally, he will appear in the action thriller ‘Baby John’, presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios, and will star in the Indian adaptation of the popular series ‘Citadel’, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

As the release date for ‘Stree 2’ approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the franchise that expertly blends chills with laughs, promising another memorable cinematic experience.