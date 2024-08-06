‘Raja Babu’ re-release: Varun Dhawan celebrates with nostalgic posts

Actor Varun Dhawan recently indulged in a nostalgic cinema experience with the re-release of the 1994 hit film ‘Raja Babu’, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. On Monday, Dhawan took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm about the film’s return to theaters, giving fans a peek into his movie-going experience.

Varun’s Instagram story began with a scene from ‘Raja Babu’, showcasing Govinda’s iconic navy outfit and sunglasses from a memorable photoshoot. He continued the celebration by sharing a lively video clip of Govinda performing the upbeat number “Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu” alongside Shakti Kapoor. Captioning the video, Dhawan expressed his joy with the message, “Govinda back in cinemas #RAJABABU.”

Dhawan also highlighted a touching moment from the film’s song “Mera Dil Na Todo,” featuring Karisma Kapoor. He tagged the actress in his post, which she later re-shared on her own Instagram story, adding a warm message: “Varun with hug emoji. Best memories #RajaBabu.”

Advertisement

Directed by David Dhawan, ‘Raja Babu’ centers on a wealthy couple who adopt an orphan boy, Raja Singh, portrayed by Govinda. Raja Babu’s romantic pursuit of the affluent Madhubala (Karisma Kapoor) is met with initial rejection due to his rough demeanor. The film also features memorable performances by Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Shakti Kapoor, and has left a lasting impact on audiences with its popular catchphrases like “Samajhta nahin yaar” and “nandu sabka bandhu.”

The re-release of ‘Raja Babu’ is part of the ongoing Comedy Film Festival, which began on August 2 and will run until August 14. This festival celebrates classic comedic gems, making it a perfect time for fans to revisit beloved films.

Looking ahead, Varun Dhawan has several exciting projects lined up. He will star in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, directed by Shashank Khaitan, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and others. Additionally, Varun has recently completed the first shooting schedule for an upcoming comedy film with Mrunal Thakur, under the direction of David Dhawan. This film marks the fourth collaboration between Dhawan and the director, following successful ventures like ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Judwaa 2’, and ‘Coolie No 1’.

In the near future, Varun will also appear in the action thriller ‘Baby John’, directed by A Kaleeswaran, and will be part of the Indian adaptation of the international series ‘Citadel’, starring opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.