‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ release date announced with action-packed teaser

Makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have announced the release date of the anticipated series with a compelling teaser featuring high-octane action sequences, grit, and flamboyance. Created by Raj and DK, the directorial duo behind ‘The Family Man,’ ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ and ‘Farzi,’ the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood show has been penned by Sita R. Menon alongside the duo. The slated series has been backed by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. ‘Citadel: Honney Bunny’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

The upcoming series is an amalgamation of a gritty spy thriller and an alluring love story, created against the backdrop of the 90s. The teaser features the cast looking dapper as they engage in pulse-pounding action sequences with sounds of cocking guns and revving cars bolstering the trill quotient. With a modernised rendition of ‘Raat Baki’ playing in the background, the trailer promises a gripping and compelling narrative exuding the 90s charm, bringing together an ensemble cast and an ace team working behind the scenes.

Catch the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ teaser here:

As reported by Variety, Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India revealed that ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is poised to take the audience back to the genesis of the international clandestine spy agency, going deeper into the exploration of its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the signature style of Raj & DK that the audience has come to admire over time. The Indian adaptation of the series marks Samantha’s second collaboration with the duo and the series will also star the celebrated star Kay Kay Menon, who played a key role in ‘Farzi.’ The director duo also expressed confidence over the slated series and expressed gratitude towards the ensemble cast for helping them realise their vision.

The World of ‘Citadel’ found its inception with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s 2023 eponymous series which became Prime Video’s second most-watched original series outside the U.S. and fourth most-watched show worldwide, just after 24 days of release. ‘Citadel’ and its subsequent original spy thriller series are being created across the globe, elevating the story of the spy agency- Citadel and its nemesis syndicate, Manticore. Each original series from the Citadel Universe stars local talent and is created, produced and filmed in the region, resulting in unique shows rooted in the cultural identities of the respective countries of origin.

Ahead of the Indian adaptation’s release, the Japanese original variant ‘Citadel: Diana’ is poised to premiere on October 10. On the other hand, the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden series is set for a second season with the production going on floors this year with Joe Russo helming the instalment.