Varun Dhawan always makes sure to keep his personal and professional lives separate. He has been very secretive when it comes to his personal life. The actor is dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal and over the past few years, he has become vocal about their relationship as the duo have been spotted very often in public gatherings, vacation breaks and of course, sharing pictures together on their social media handles.

On Friday also, Varun shared a picture from one of their outings probably. The reason is quite clear. Natasha is celebrating her birthday on Friday. Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Varun has shared two pictures of his ladylove, Natasha, to commemorate the special day.

In the first picture, we see a shirtless Varun posing with Natasha as the two are donning beachwear during a holiday together. In the other adorable snap, we see Natasha’s selfie with a dog.

Alongside the picture, the actor has also penned a quirky note for her. The caption reads, “Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc (sic).”

Recently, rumours went rife that Varun and Natasha had their roka ceremony which was debunked immediately by Coolie No 1 actor who tweeted, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”