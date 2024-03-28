Varun Dhawan’s goofy pizza confession delights fans

Varun Dhawan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, recently showcased his playful side on social media, sharing a delightful video that captured his love for one of life’s simple pleasures: pizza.

In the video, Varun can be seen indulging in slices of cheesy goodness at various eateries, his infectious grin revealing the joy he finds in each bite. Alongside the video, he candidly confessed to experiencing a mix of guilt and happiness after devouring his favorite treat, a sentiment many of us can relate to all too well.

His fans, ever supportive, flooded the comments section with adoration. Messages like “You’re the cutest!” and playful banter about a pizza-eating competition with fellow actor Shraddha Kapoor filled the digital air, highlighting the affection fans hold for Varun.

While he’s busy satisfying his pizza cravings, Varun hasn’t forgotten his professional commitments. He’s back on set, shooting for the upcoming action-packed thriller ‘Baby John’. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios, the film has already piqued audience interest with its intriguing teaser.

Joining Varun in ‘Baby John’ are talented actors like Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-filled cinematic experience, courtesy of producers Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

But that’s not all on Varun’s plate. Fans can also look forward to seeing him in the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood series ‘Citadel’, where he’ll star opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Adapted by acclaimed creators Raj and DK, the Indian version of ‘Citadel’ is poised to captivate audiences, though the release date remains under wraps.

As Varun continues to entertain both on and off the screen, his infectious charm and relatable antics remind us that even amidst hectic schedules, it’s essential to savor life’s little pleasures—whether it’s a cheesy slice of pizza or a moment of laughter with loved ones.