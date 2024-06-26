Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ set to light up Christmas 2024

Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam among others shine as female-led films dominate box office
Get ready for festive fun with Varun Dhawan’s “Baby John,” releasing on December 25, 2024. This action-packed entertainer features top-notch visual effects and debuts by Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Get ready for an extra dose of festive joy this Christmas as “Baby John,” starring Varun Dhawan, is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024. The much-anticipated action entertainer, backed by Atlee, Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine1 Studios, promises to be a blockbuster holiday release.
Originally scheduled for an earlier date, the release of “Baby John” has been pushed back to ensure top-notch visual effects and action sequences. The filmmakers are taking extra time to perfect every detail, aiming to meet the high expectations of the audience. A Christmas release aligns perfectly with the film’s mass appeal, making it a prime holiday attraction.
“Baby John” is not just another action movie; it marks significant debuts in the Hindi film industry. Keerthy Suresh, a celebrated actress in the South Indian film industry, will be making her Hindi film debut, bringing her talent to a broader audience. Alongside her, Wamiqa Gabbi will be gracing the silver screen for the first time. The star-studded cast also includes industry veterans Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav, adding more excitement to this action-packed film.
The music for “Baby John” is composed by S Thaman, ensuring a high-energy soundtrack that complements the film’s dynamic scenes. The collaboration of Jio Studios, Atlee, and Cine1 Studios with A for Apple Studios ensures that the production quality will be top-tier. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, and directed by Kalees, “Baby John” is gearing up to be a major hit this holiday season.
So, mark your calendars for December 25, 2024, and get ready to experience “Baby John” in theaters. This festive season, the movie promises to deliver a perfect blend of action, drama, and entertainment, making your Christmas merrier and more exciting.
