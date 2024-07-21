Varun Dhawan wraps first schedule of David Dhawan’s comedy despite injury

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have wrapped up the first leg of filming for their latest comedy flick helmed by director David Dhawan. The shooting took place in Mumbai, marking the beginning of what promises to be an entertaining cinematic journey.

Varun Dhawan, known for his energetic performances, encountered a setback on set as he sustained a rib injury during filming. Despite this, he persevered through the schedule, demonstrating his dedication to the project.

This upcoming film not only reunites Varun Dhawan with his father, David Dhawan, for the fourth time but also pairs him for the first time with Mrunal Thakur. Their collaboration is eagerly anticipated following the success of their past ventures such as ‘Main Tera Hero,’ ‘Judwaa 2,’ and ‘Coolie No 1.’

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Varun Dhawan will be juggling multiple projects. He is set to continue shooting for ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ directed by Shashank Khaitan, which features a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and others. Additionally, audiences can look forward to his roles in the action thriller ‘Baby John,’ directed by A Kaleeswaran, and the Indian adaptation of the popular series ‘Citadel,’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

With the first schedule completed, the next phase of filming is scheduled for November, allowing Varun time to finish his commitments on ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ before diving back into this exciting new project.

Fans of Varun Dhawan and comedy enthusiasts alike can eagerly await further updates as the production gears up for its next milestones.