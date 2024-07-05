Varun Dhawan thanks Sanya Malhotra for ‘chai pati’ on ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ set

Varun Dhawan’s latest Instagram post has fans buzzing with excitement. On Friday, the actor shared a snapshot from the set of his upcoming romantic film, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” The picture shows Varun enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of tea, thanking his co-star Sanya Malhotra for the “chai pati.”

The image, posted on Varun’s Instagram Stories, captures a behind-the-scenes moment. While Varun himself isn’t visible, his hand holding the tea cup and the filming equipment in the background set the scene. “Thank u @sanyamalhotra for the chai pati,” he captioned the photo.

Sanya Malhotra, not missing a beat, reposted Varun’s story with a warm response, “You’re welcome VD.” This friendly exchange has fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry in the upcoming film.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” promises to be a star-studded affair. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast that includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, with a release date set for April 18, 2025.

The film has already generated significant buzz. In May, the cast and crew participated in a Mahurat Pooja ceremony, a traditional Hindu ritual to mark the beginning of a new project. Janhvi Kapoor shared a clip from the ceremony on Instagram, featuring herself alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Karan Johar.

But Varun’s busy schedule doesn’t end there. He is also set to star in the action thriller “Baby John,” directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Adding to the excitement, Varun will appear in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series “Citadel,” opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This adaptation, created by Raj and DK, follows in the footsteps of the original series by the Russo Brothers, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

As fans eagerly await these releases, Varun’s recent post offers a charming glimpse into his life on set, building anticipation for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” and his other upcoming projects.