Tiger Shroff’s “Ganapath” poster revealed for Dussehra release

The highly-anticipated poster of Tiger Shroff in the upcoming film “Ganapath – A Hero Is Born” has been unveiled, setting the stage for an action-packed cinematic experience.

This mass entertainer stars the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, promising to transport audiences into a futuristic world filled with intrigue and excitement.

The cast includes Tiger Shroff in the titular role of Ganapath, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon portraying the character Jassi, and Elli AvrRam as Rosie Rahman. Additionally, the ensemble includes Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon, Ziad Bakri, and Himanshu Jaykar.

This film, which was first announced in November 2020, underwent an extensive and meticulous pre-production phase.

Principal photography commenced in November 2021 and concluded in February 2023, with filming locations spanning the United Kingdom, Ladakh, and Mumbai. Notably, “Ganapath – A Hero Is Born” marks India’s maiden foray into the realm of dystopian cinema.

The movie has a substantial budget of ₹150 crore. This cinematic spectacle was originally ready for release on December 23, 2022, on Christmas Eve.

However, Ganapath release date underwent a revision before the poster release. And, it is now ready to hit theaters on October 20, 2023, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Audiences can look forward to experiencing this thrilling saga in Hindi. The dubbed versions will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Set in a dystopian future, “Ganapath” revolves around the character of Ganapath, a relentless and highly skilled vigilante. He undertakes a mission that aims to dismantle a formidable criminal empire. This empire has ensnared the city in an aura of fear and oppression. In doing so, Ganapath emerges as a beacon of hope for the oppressed and downtrodden. He ignites a battle against the forces of darkness that threaten to engulf the world.