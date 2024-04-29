Kajol drops BTS video for ‘Do Patti’ with Kriti Sanon

Kajol, known for her dynamic roles, has teased fans with a sneak peek behind the scenes of her upcoming project “Do Patti,” co-starring the talented Kriti Sanon. The video, shared on Kajol’s Instagram, offers a glimpse into the prelude of what promises to be an enthralling crime thriller.

In the captivating footage, Kajol dazzles in a resplendent golden brown ensemble as she gears up for the photoshoot. Alongside her, Kriti Sanon exudes charm and elegance, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s teaser was recently unveiled, providing a glimpse into Kajol’s portrayal as a police officer—a role she’s venturing into for the first time. The teaser hints at a gripping narrative, with Kajol’s character navigating the complexities of law enforcement amidst a backdrop of intrigue.

Advertisement

Directed by the talented Shashanka Chaturvedi, “Do Patti” promises to deliver a rollercoaster ride of suspense and mystery, set against the enchanting landscapes of North India. Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, the film aims to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and compelling characters.

Speaking about the project, the team behind “Do Patti” expressed their enthusiasm, describing it as a cinematic whirlwind that showcases the strength of female characters. With its twists and turns, the film invites viewers into a world where conflicting moralities collide, promising an unforgettable experience.

Echoing this sentiment, Netflix, the platform set to exclusively release “Do Patti,” anticipates a global audience eagerly awaiting the film’s debut.

Moreover, “Do Patti” marks a reunion for Kriti Sanon and Kajol after their previous collaboration in “Dilwale,” adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

As fans eagerly await further updates, the official release date for “Do Patti” remains shrouded in mystery, heightening anticipation for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.