This is how Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia started dating

Vijay Varma has recently shared some insights into his romantic journey with actor Tamannaah Bhatia, revealing that their relationship began to blossom after the shoot of Lust Stories 2. As he celebrates the success of his latest film, Murder Mubarak, Vijay took a moment to reflect on the origins of his love story with Tamannaah.

Speaking at the wrap party of a film, Vijay shed light on the gradual evolution of their relationship. Contrary to popular belief, their romance didn’t spark on set but rather took root during a more intimate gathering. Recounting the events, Vijay disclosed, “Lust Stories was like a cupid for us, but our romance didn’t kick off during filming. We had plans for a wrap party, which unfortunately never materialized. So, in a small group of four, I expressed my desire to spend more time with her, and that’s where it all began. It took us about 20-25 days to finally go on our first date.”

Their onscreen chemistry in Lust Stories 2, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, translated into real-life sparks, fueling rumors that got further ignition when they were together at a New Year’s party. However, it wasn’t until Tamannaah confirmed their relationship in an interview with Film Companion last June that their love story was officially unveiled to the public.

Since then, Vijay and Tamannaah have been painting social media with their affectionate exchanges and making joint appearances at various public events, solidifying their status as one of the industry’s beloved couples.

With their journey from reel to real capturing hearts, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia continue to inspire fans with their love story, proving that sometimes, the best romances come by fate off-screen.