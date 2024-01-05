Tanishaa Mukerji reveals Kajol’s reason for skipping ‘Neal ‘n’ Nikki’

In a recent candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji spilled the beans on her sister Kajol’s peculiar reason for never watching the film “Neal ‘n’ Nikki.” The revelation unfolded a quirky detail about the Mukerji sisters’ cinematic preferences.

According to Tanishaa, the primary deterrent for Kajol lies in the film’s abundance of on-screen kissing scenes. Even after all these years, Kajol has refrained from viewing the movie, highlighting the enduring conservativeness in the country and the reservations around intimate scenes on the big screen. Tanishaa acknowledged the societal hesitations and shared how the explicit content made her sister steer clear of the film.

During the conversation, Tanishaa also took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her debut film, “Sssshhh…!” In a surprising revelation, she disclosed an incident from the shoot where she slipped into what she humorously described as a “coma.” The actress didn’t delve into the specifics, leaving room for curiosity about the amusing incident during the filming of her first venture.

Reflecting on the experience with “Neal ‘n’ Nikki,” Tanishaa expressed that if given the opportunity today, she would approach the film differently, considering its potential impact on young minds. She acknowledged the need for a more thoughtful approach to such content, taking into account societal norms and perceptions.

Delving into her on-screen kissing experience, Tanishaa revealed that the comfort in those scenes stemmed from her off-screen relationship with co-star Uday Chopra. The two were already dating during the shoot, making the intimate scenes feel more like kissing her boyfriend rather than a scripted moment. Their relationship had blossomed on the sets of the iconic film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” where Uday was assisting his brother Aditya Chopra, the director of the film, and Tanishaa had accompanied her sister Kajol.

Tanishaa’s candid revelations provided a glimpse into the dynamics of Bollywood, shedding light on personal choices, professional growth, and the influence of relationships on on-screen performances.