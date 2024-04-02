Kajol pens a witty birthday note for Ajay Devgn

Celebrating his 55th birthday today, Ajay Devgn is in for a treat, thanks to his wife, Kajol. She took to social media to share not just any old birthday wish but a hilariously adorable one.

Kajol shared a captivating photo of Ajay, accompanied by a note that perfectly captured his excitement for cake-induced joy. In her message, she teased his childlike enthusiasm for the birthday festivities, adding a playful touch to the heartfelt wish.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with their own birthday greetings, joining in the celebration of the beloved actor’s special day.

Adding to the birthday love, Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, shared a sweet throwback family picture, expressing gratitude to Ajay for his unwavering commitment to family and the valuable lessons he imparts through his actions.

Ajay, known for his blockbuster hits and diverse roles, is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Maidaan’. This highly anticipated film, based on a true story, is Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s directorial and features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

Despite facing setbacks like the dismantling of sets due to the pandemic and destruction caused by Cyclone Tauktae, the team persevered, and ‘Maidaan’ is finally set to hit theaters on April 10.

As fans eagerly await the release, Ajay recently took to Instagram to announce the unveiling of the final trailer on his birthday, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

With its compelling storyline, talented cast, and captivating music score by AR Rahman, ‘Maidaan’ promises to be a cinematic experience worth waiting for. So mark your calendars for April 10 and get ready to witness the inspiring journey unfold on the big screen.