It’s been a month now since Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone for his heavenly abode. Even today, his family and friends pray for his eternal happiness. On Tuesday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a happy picture with the late actor on his one-month death anniversary. The 34-year-old actor had reportedly committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police officials.

Sharing a selfie which shows them flashing big smiles for the camera, she wrote, “It has been a month since you left us…but your presence is still felt so strongly…. Love you Bhai . Hope u always stay eternally happy (sic).”

Several other close friends and colleagues have also shared heartbreaking posts as they missed the actor. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had penned an open letter to the late actor, talking about how difficult it is for her to come to terms that he is no more.

She had written, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist” with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

“You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you,” she had added.

Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande posted for the first time on her Instagram on Tuesday after Sushant’s shocking demise. It is being said that Ankita is devastated by the news. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a diya (oil lamp) and white flowers against the backdrop of her pooja ghar (house temple). Along with the picture, she wrote, “CHILD Of GOD (sic).”

View this post on Instagram CHILD Of GOD 😇 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

Meanwhile, Mukesh Chhabra, director of his last film Dil Bechara, had shared a series of behind the scene pictures from the making of the film on Instagram. He wrote, “Ek mahina ho gaya aaj…ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera (It has been a month today….now I will never get a call from you).”