Ankita Lokhande tears up recalling Sushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen kisses

In a candid revelation on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, the acclaimed actress, opened up about her emotional turmoil upon witnessing the intimate scenes of her late beau, Sushant Singh Rajput, on the silver screen. The actress, who has been a prominent participant in the reality show, bared her soul to fellow contestants Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan during a heart-to-heart in the garden area.

Ankita disclosed that she experienced a wave of intense emotions when Sushant, her former partner, enacted kissing scenes in the film “Shuddh Desi Romance.” Despite Sushant having conscientiously informed her about the scenes beforehand and Ankita maintaining a hands-off approach to his professional choices, the actual viewing proved to be a jolting and painful experience for her. She reminisced about the exclusive screening of the movie at YRF Studios, where Sushant had reserved the entire hall for the two of them.

With a mix of vulnerability and candor, Ankita painted a poignant picture of her reaction during the screening. “There was nobody else except Sushant and me, because he knew I would lose it. I was scratching his hands while watching his kissing scenes in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance,’ and after going home, I cried a lot,” she shared, laying bare the raw emotions she grappled with during that moment.

The actress further revealed that Sushant, too, was sad by her distress and joined in her tears. He earnestly promised Ankita that such scenes would not recur in his future endeavors. Ankita recounted, “After watching the film, when he would come close to me, I would get flashes of the scenes and would push him away.” The emotional toll extended beyond a single movie, as Ankita also confessed feeling dizzy after witnessing Sushant’s on-screen kiss with Anushka Sharma in Rajkumar Hirani’s “PK.”

This heartfelt revelation provides a glimpse into the intricacies of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship, shedding light on the emotional challenges that often accompany the glamorous world of Bollywood. As Ankita continues her journey on Bigg Boss 17, viewers are sure to witness more poignant moments that reflect the depth of her experiences and emotions.