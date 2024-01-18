Sushant Singh Rajput fans unhappy with Dil Bechara sequel announcement

Fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were left disappointed when casting director Mukesh Chhabra hinted at a Dil Bechara sequel.

Chhabra only wrote “Dil Bechara 2” on his X handle (previously known as Twitter) on Wednesday. Despite his lack of other details, the message has left everyone speculating if a sequel to SSR’s film is already in development.

Several social media users responded to the tweet by urging the makers not to produce Dil Bechara 2. They contended that since the movie evokes strong feelings in many people, it wouldn’t be the same without Sushant. “Dil Bechara is a feeling! I still can’t watch it all at once! It’s an inquiry… Don’t spoil things for you and Sushantt, please.”

Advertisement

One of the fans wrote, “No one will watch it without Sushant in it! That movie of yours only succeeded because of the Sushant period.” another wrote. Several others simply wrote, “No SSR, no Dil Bechara.”

July 2020 saw the release of Dil Bechara, one month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was discovered in his Mumbai flat. It was filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s debut film. The movie was a remake of the Hollywood production of the same name and was based on the English novel “The Fault in Our Stars.” In addition to SSR, Sanjana Sanghi played the main role.

Sanjana told Bollywood Bubble last year about her first encounter with SSR for Dil Bechara, stating, “I think it was either for a reading or look test or for one of those things.” It was really so simple and uncomplicated.

The actress said, “The Fault in Our Stars is a tearjerker,” in reference to the late actor. And just getting to debut with someone as prolific as him (Sushant), so incredibly intelligent, so talented, was a huge gift.”