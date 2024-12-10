Sunny Deol confirms his casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film ‘Ramayana’

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the coming years. While the makers didn’t make an official announcement about the cast, leaked pictures and reports keep updating fans about the project. Earlier, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets of the film emerged online. Subsequently, ‘KGF’ star Yash confirmed that he will play the role of Ravan in the film. Moreover, reports suggested that Sunny Deol will play Hanuman. Ravi Dubey revealed that he will essay the role of Lakshman. Now, following Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol has confirmed his association with the project.

During a conversation with Indian Express Screen, Sunny Deol teased about ‘Ramayana.’ For the live segment, brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol appeared together. Talking about it, Sunny said, “Ramayana is a long project because they’re trying to make it the way Avatar and Planet of the Apes movies were made. All those technicians are a part of it. The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented.” His statement has piqued fans’ curiosities about the film releasing in two parts.

Recently at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor talked about the film, sharing tantalising details. “I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India’s greatest story. He added, “It’s got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It’s made over two parts. It’s the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it’s India’s greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it’s a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram.”

Moreover, he stated, “It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So, I’m very very excited about that”.

The Namit Malhotra-backed grand-scale mythological film duology is one of the most highly-awaited releases. Fans are particularly excited to see top contenders of the film industry unite for the project. Meanwhile Sunny Deol’s last was the blockbuster ‘Gadar 2.’ Alongside ‘Ramayana,’ the actor will also star in ‘Lahore 1947, ‘Jatt,’ and ‘Border 2.’